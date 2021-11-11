Deliveroo launches in Barnstaple

British Food delivery company Deliveroo has today announced its early launch in Barnstaple this week.

This means residents can now order food from a range of restaurants and grocery retailers in the local area.

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables Brits to check out the very best local food in their area.

The British company has seen great success and is now available in 12 different markets across the world.

Deliveroo works with both the best independent restaurants like Boston Tea Party, UK Monty's Caribbean Kitchen and Silver Tree Thai Cuisine, well-known high street favourites like Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut and Subway, as well as grocery retailers and convenience stores such as Co-op and Majestic Wine.

The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months. Apply here, https://restaurants.deliveroo.com/en-gb/, to become a Deliveroo partner.

In celebration of the launch in Barnstaple, Deliveroo are offering new customers £10 off their first order when they sign up to the platform and use the code NEWROOTOWN11 at checkout. This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 or more for one redemption per person.

The launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Barnstaple who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery.

Working with Deliveroo increases restaurants’ sales as they can reach a wider range of customers. This enables restaurants to expand their businesses, often employing more staff, broadening their menus and lengthening opening times as a result.

Deliveroo will be looking for up to 50 people in Barnstaple to become riders. Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.

This comes as Deliveroo will also be extending further into the suburbs of existing cities or towns that it currently operates in. The drive behind the rapid expansion is underpinned by the company’s belief that people in every part of the UK should have access to amazing meals wherever and whenever they want them.

Berenice Cowan, Head of UK Expansion for Deliveroo said, "At last, we've arrived in Barnstaple! We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come!"

Here's a full list of restaurants joining the platform:

Co-operative

Majestic Wine

Burger King

KFC

Subway

Pizza Hut Restaurants UK

Boston Tea Party UK

Monty's Caribbean Kitchen

Silver Tree Thai Cuisine

Fireaway

Barnstaple Bakery

Barnstaple Coffee Shop

Catch - Fish and Chips

Delicious Kebabs

Everyday Essentials

Graylings

Harry's Barnstaple

Harry's Breakfast

Jack's Fish Shack

Jacks Snax

Jatujak Oriental

Masala Indian Takeaway

Pilton Fryer

Roots - Evening

Roots - Lunchtime

Salt and Pepper

Silver Cod - Barnstaple

Spice Of India

The Ganges

The New Inn Fremington

The Pilton Burger Shop

The Pilton Fryer

The Whiddon Valley Fryer

Wahoo Burger

West Country Butchers Burgers

Willows Tea Room

Yummies Grill

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience. Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 11.30am and 11pm on weekdays and 11.30am and 11pm on weekends, from a variety of independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants as well as grocery retailers.