Arson investigations have been launched following a suspicious fire at South Molton Football Club.

Police are investigating the incident after a fire was started at the club's football stand on Wednesday (November 6).

Officers found a large section in the middle of the stand was burned and now appealing for witnesses.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service were called to Alswear Old Road at 4pm following a call from a member of the public.

Fire engines from South Molton and Barnstaple were mobilised to the scene and arrived in minutes.

The fire, measuring 10m by 3m, was extinguished using one hose reel jet, small tools and a thermal imaging camera.

There was approximately 4m by 2m damaged by fire.

A fire service spokesman said: "The police were also in attendance as the cause is believed deliberate."

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in or around the ground at the time of the offence is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/100557/19.