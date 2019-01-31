Devon and Somerset Fire Service sent one fire engine to North Road at 12.10am.

On arrival crews confirmed the vehicle was well alight and extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

A fire service spokesman said: “The cause of the fire was deliberate and duty of care was left with the police.”

A police spokesman added: “Enquiries are underway to clarify if the Silver Ford Mondeo that was on fire was a stolen vehicle; the fire also caused damage to a Vauxhall Van that was parked next to it.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/009389/19.