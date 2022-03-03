News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Decision to be made on future of Torrington's Market House

person

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:43 PM March 3, 2022
Torrington's Market House

Torrington's Market House - Credit: Google

Proposals to repair the Grade-II listed Market House building at Great Torrington’s Pannier Market are to be decided by councillors.

The property, which dates back to 1842 and was listed in 1951 and hosts the town’s museum, is in the care of Torridge District Council (TDC), whose planning committee meets on Thursday 10 March to decide whether to go ahead with repairs to its bellcote and facade.

The bellcote, where the bell normally sits, has deteriorated over the past decade – so much so it was deemed a danger to the public and removed last year.

It is now stored at the back of the Pannier Market awaiting repair. Repairs to areas of mouldings and the roof were carried out in 2012.

Great Torrington Town Council stresses the importance of maintaining pedestrian access to the market should the work be undertaken, and that pedestrians will be protected from any potential falling debris.

In a report, TDC’s conservation officer said: “The building is visually important in the town centre and contributes greatly to the appearance of Torrington as a prosperous market town.

“This building together with the town hall shows the civic pride that the town displayed at the time of construction and the vision for the town centre.”

