Debut detective novel set in North Devon

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM April 4, 2022
Updated: 11:00 AM April 4, 2022
Author Tina Orr Munro

Author Tina Orr Munro - Credit: Curtis Brown

Local author Tina Orr Munro is shortly to have her debut novel published by Harper Collins, and they are expecting big things. 

Tina is a former scenes of crime officer for Avon and Somerset Police and now journalist and author. Her book features a female lead SOC officer called Ally Dymond and is called Breakneck Point, with the story centred in North Devon.  

The novel is officially released on April 14 and Tina has a local launch on April 28 at Waterstones in Barnstaple. Themes in her first novel are reflective of recent publicity regarding police corruption and the ‘me too’ movement concerning violent attacks on women.  

Her character is rooted in North Devon and, although place names have been changed, it's very evocative of our region - even down to the odd Hocking's Ice Cream and Sam's Cider! 

Tina lives in North Devon and attended the Curtis Brown Creative online six-month novel writing course in 2017. 

