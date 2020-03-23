The council said it would be concentrating its efforts on keeping key routes running normally – although double yellow lines will still be enforced.

Key routes include all A and B roads and access routes to emergency services premises, NHS facilities, bus routes and supermarkets and food distribution centres.

Enforcement is set to be removed from peripheral areas such as coastal and tourist destinations, residential areas including residents’ parking bays and central commercial areas. However, yellow lines and areas identified as on ‘strategic routes’ will still be enforced.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for highway management, said: “We must keep the network moving but we also recognise the concerns in residential areas where people are needing to park at home more often due to the need for social distancing and home working.

“We’re facing exceptional challenges presented by the coronavirus and we all need to play a role in responding to that.

“Our parking teams are adapting and re-focusing their efforts to help our communities through this challenge.”