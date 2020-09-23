The incident in Doone Way took place between 11.15am and 2.30pm on Thursday, September 17.

Both victims, aged in their 90s, were resting inside the address at the time of the break-in.

Cash was stolen from both of their wallets and a locked safe containing important documents was also taken.

Officers believe the haul was carried away in a bedsheet.

Detective Constable James Punter, of Barnstaple CID, said: “The offenders have entered the address whilst the two elderly residents were present and helped themselves to cash and a safe from within.

“A bedsheet appears to have been used to carry the items away from the address.

“I would specifically like to ask anyone to review their CCTV and dash-cams in and around the area during the times the offence is said to have taken place and to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference CR/078272/20.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org