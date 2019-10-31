LICENSING ACT 2003 (s.34)

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR VARIATION OF PREMISE LICENCE

Name of Applicant: David William Allan

Name and address of premises: The Silk Lounge, 6 Cooper Street, Bideford, Devon EX39 2DA

Nature of Proposed Variation:

1. Extend permitted hours (indoors) for supply of alcohol, recorded music and late night refreshment (indoors) on Friday and Saturday to 02:00.

2. Extend opening hours on Friday and Saturday to 02:30.

3. To permit supply of alcohol, live and recorded music in external area on Monday to Sunday from 12:00 to 23:00.

4. Remove all existing conditions of licence and replace with new conditions.

Address of Licensing Authority:

Torridge District Council Riverbank House BIDEFORD Devon EX39 20G www.torridge.gov.uk/licensing

Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority at the address opposite by: 12 November 2019. A copy of the application may be viewed at the Council Offices at Riverbank House, Bideford between 9.00am and 4.30pm.

Signed: David William Allan (Applicant) Date: 15/10/19

IT IS AN OFFENCE TO KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION. THE MAXIMUM FINE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION IS £5000.