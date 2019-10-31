LICENSING ACT 2003 (s.34)NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR VARIATION OF PREMISE LICENCEName of Applicant: David William Allan Name and address of premises: The Silk Lounge, 6 Cooper Street, Bideford, Devon EX39 2DA Nature of Proposed Variation: 1. Extend permitted hours (indoors) for supply of alcohol, recorded music and late night refreshment (indoors) on Friday and Saturday to 02:00. 2. Extend opening hours on Friday and Saturday to 02:30. 3. To permit supply of alcohol, live and recorded music in external area on Monday to Sunday from 12:00 to 23:00. 4. Remove all existing conditions of licence and replace with new conditions.Address of Licensing Authority: Torridge District Council Riverbank House BIDEFORD Devon EX39 20G www.torridge.gov.uk\/licensing Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority at the address opposite by: 12 November 2019. A copy of the application may be viewed at the Council Offices at Riverbank House, Bideford between 9.00am and 4.30pm. Signed: David William Allan (Applicant) Date: 15\/10\/19IT IS AN OFFENCE TO KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION. THE MAXIMUM FINE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION IS £5000.