David, a former councillor and teacher who was known to countless people for his tireless community work, died in April 2016 at the age of 63.

The tree planting ceremony in the Rotary Gardens at 11am on Wednesday, August 14 will see David's family plant a cherry tree and dedicate a seat in his memory.

Councillor Malcolm Prowse, who was a close friend, said: "David was a lifelong friend and colleague who had a huge influence in every area he touched.

"As deputy leader he was a champion for local communities, sports and arts. He was a much loved teacher and his charitable works will be his legacy."

David was also involved in many fundraising events including the Green Man Festival and the Amigos charity.

North Devon Council leader David Worden said anyone who knew David would be welcome to go to the tree planting ceremony.

He added: "David was a lovely man who played an important part in North Devon life. When he passed away he left a big hole in the lives of everyone who knew him."

For more information about the ceremony, contact North Devon Council's parks team on 01271 388326.