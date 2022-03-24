More buses would be just the ticket

Soaring fuel prices are leading some to switch to buses for local journeys, but services in Ilfracombe are less than reliable.

Residents of Combe Martin, Berrynarbor, Hele Bay and Muddiford are denied public transport altogether on Sundays, and in Ilfracombe, only the No. 21 runs on that day. During the week, this bus is frequently cancelled, leaving passengers to wait a further half-an-hour.

Credit where it’s due, Roy Filer provided an hourly 301 link between Combe Martin and Barnstaple without interruption during the pandemic, but it only operates weekdays and Saturdays.

Stagecoach is currently recruiting drivers; its Facebook recruitment campaign is clearly directed at women, and suggests that driving a bus is a better alternative to office work. Let’s hope we can get some ladies behind the wheel.

Who can forget Filer’s Diane Todd? She always delighted passengers at Christmas by decorating her single-decker with paper chains and tinsel. Diane once told me that I looked too young and too healthy to qualify for a bus pass. You wait for a compliment, and two turn up at once!

Put war criminal behind bars

Until recently, journalists were discouraged from directing tirades of invective against powerful figures, even to those who deserve public scorn. Putin and his oligarch mafioso have changed all that.

It is thus strangely liberating to be free to describe this monster as a psychopathic, murdering tyrant without being ‘moderated’, the new word for censorship. But that’s hate speech, isn’t it? Yes, it certainly is, but justified.

His troops kill children and elderly people as they shelter from his missiles. All are prime targets, but it is Russian soldiers whose fingers are on the triggers, not Putin’s. This bloodlust amounts to Holocaust Mark II, a genocide no less vicious than that inflicted upon the Jews during World War Two.

Millions who value life despise unstable lunatic Putin, but his sycophantic generals won’t stop him launching nuclear attacks on countries condemning Ukraine’s invasion - the future of the civilised world is in jeopardy.

Last Sunday, I asked a devout Christian if he believed that Putin’s assassination would be sinful. He pondered, and to my surprise considered that such an act might be justifiable. Consider the failed 1944 attempt to take out Hitler and his coterie. Millions of lives might have been saved had Claus von Stauffenberg’s plot been successful.

There is widespread media speculation on how Putin’s murderous adventure could be stopped but it’s a case of getting into the Kremlin. Believe me, it’s a beautifully Italianate building incorporating a grand museum, boasting glorious displays of state coaches and regalia once belonging to Tsar Nicholas, toppled by the 1917 revolution.

I’ve been inside the place whilst its crazed occupant was in residence. It seemed odd to be unchallenged when, whilst looking for the toilets, I wandered along its corridors pushing doors and trying handles.

My abiding memory of Russia’s seat of power, however, is that the seats in the gents’ loo were wobbly, and the hand-dryers didn’t work. ‘Nothing works here,’ grumbled the attendant, in English. His boss, though, is wholly responsible for the damage inflicted on a European democracy which actually did work. Let’s hope it isn’t beyond repair.

Got a spare room, Sir Geoffrey?

There are yet no official figures revealing the number of Ukrainians offered refuge by Devon householders. The government is encouraging those with spare rooms to make them available, but offers precious little practical support.

Generous folk attempting to house evacuees fleeing the conflict are finding the Home Office’s bureaucratic process of sponsoring a refugee grindingly slow. It has placed mind-boggling hurdles and security checks on refugees’ visa applications. Even their hosts are subject to checks.

It casts doubt upon whether our government is really that serious in its willingness to take in those escaping the invasion. Applications require paperwork that most Ukrainians don’t possess, or is inaccessible. Have any of our Devon MPs offered accommodation to victims of Putin’s vicious incursion? I’m certain that we’d have heard all about it by now if they had. Just wondered.