Date set for reopening of Bideford Pannier Market

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:05 AM April 9, 2021   
Bideford Pannier Market

Bideford Pannier Market - Credit: Bideford Town Council

Bideford Pannier Market and Butchers Row will be celebrating the return of near-normal trading next week. 

The market will reopen for the first time in months on Tuesday, April 13. 

Market stall-holders return every Saturday and Tuesday, the market hall craft workshops are in action from Tuesday to Saturday and Butchers Row is open every day except Sunday. 

New traders and refreshed favourites will be welcoming browsers and buyers alike as this popular and unique local trading centre takes its place once more at the heart of Bideford. 

Saturday, April 17, looks like being a special occasion too, with many traders planning ‘a bit of a do’ to get the party started once more. 

