Date set for Barnstaple Pannier Market reopening

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:26 AM April 7, 2021   
Barnstaple Pannier Market

Barnstaple Pannier Market - Credit: Archant

The Barnstaple Pannier Market is set to reopen again after a third national lockdown. 

General markets will begin again on Monday, April 12, and will run every Monday to Saturday between 9am and 4pm. The market offers a range of items for shoppers from fruit and veg, clothes, toys, and tools.  

Barnstaple Town Centre Manager, Hannah Harrington, says: "I'm very pleased to announce that we are working towards reopening the market in readiness for the 12 April. Our traders are extremely excited to welcome everyone back and we, as part of the council's Live Love Local campaign are encouraging residents to support their local traders and shops after where they can after this very difficult year." 

Residents can stay up-to-date with the latest news from Barnstaple Pannier Market by following the market's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. 

More information on the 'Live Love Local' campaign is available on the North Devon Council's website. Residents can stay-up-to-date with Live Love Local news and special offers by following the Facebook and Instagram page. 

The council's 'Live Love Local' campaign is supported by the European Regional Development Fund and HM Government.

