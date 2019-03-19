Brian Cooke, who leaves Dartington Crystal after nearly more than 50 years, with his wife Helen at the special presentation ceremony. Brian Cooke, who leaves Dartington Crystal after nearly more than 50 years, with his wife Helen at the special presentation ceremony.

Master glass blower Brian Cooke was just 15 years old when he joined the Dartington team in August 1969. On Friday (March 15), he celebrated his final day at the Torrington factory.

In a career spanning five decades, he became the most experienced craftsman in the factory, going on to share his skills with younger members of the team.

His retirement was celebrated at a presentation held in the Dartington Crystal factory blowing room, where, alongside his wife Helen, he was presented with gifts highlighting his years of service and his love of whisky and ale.

Among the gifts was a set of whiskey tumblers engraved with the faces of some of his closest colleagues.

Brian Cooke, who leaves Dartington Crystal after nearly more than 50 years, with his wife Helen at the special presentation ceremony. Brian Cooke, who leaves Dartington Crystal after nearly more than 50 years, with his wife Helen at the special presentation ceremony.

His commitment was recognised by director, Alan Ramsay, who said: “On behalf of the company, and everyone past and present, I would like to thank Brian sincerely for everything.

“It is an honour to share this huge achievement and celebrate his valued and continued contribution to business. It goes without saying that he will be very much missed, particularly in the factory.

“We wish Brian all the very best with everything he does in the future.”

Brian Cooke, who leaves Dartington Crystal after nearly more than 50 years, with his wife Helen at the special presentation ceremony. Brian Cooke, who leaves Dartington Crystal after nearly more than 50 years, with his wife Helen at the special presentation ceremony.