Selladoor Productions has announced that Darren Day will join the cast as Reverend Moore in the brand-new UK Tour, opening on April 24.

Darren will join Gareth Gates, who plays Willard, alongside additional cast including Geri Allen, Holly Ashton, Jess Barker, Ben Barrow, Alex Fobbester, Josh Hawkins, Lucy Ireland. Evie Rose Lane, Ben Mabberley, Daniel Miles, Tom Mussell, Samantha Richards, Dionne Ward Anderson and Anna West Lake.

In the show, city boy Ren thinks life is bad enough when he's forced to move to a rural backwater in America. But his world comes to a standstill when he arrives at Bomont to find dancing and rock music are banned. Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet.

Darren said: "I'm truly happy and excited to be a part of this brilliant production. I was a teenager in the 80's, which is such an impressionable age for movies and music.

"This is one of the most iconic films and soundtracks from my teenage years. I can remember hearing Footloose on the radio for the first time and thinking… what a tune! It's been a while since I went out on tour with a musical and am very much looking forward to going back to my musical theatre roots."

Darren Day's first starring theatre role was in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with an extensive career in the West End including Summer Holiday, Copacabana and Grease. Tours include Alfie, Carousel, Great Expectations, Godspell, The Rocky Horror Show, We Will Rock You and many more - most recently Mame, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Bob in Rita Sue and Bob Too and new musical Bumblescratch at the Adelphi Theatre.

Visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com for tickets ticket information or call 01271 316523.