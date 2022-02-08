Dancing North Devon delivery driver appears in national commercial

North Devon native and delivery driver for Mandy Pickard will be dazzling her customers in the area with a pavement performance of Morecambe & Wise’s iconic tune Bring Me Sunshine, as part of a national campaign to bring some sunshine to customers.

In preparation for their one-to-one extravaganza’s, Mandy has been put through her paces and rigorously trained by Strictly star and showbiz legend Dame Arlene Phillips to perform a choreographed dance routine.

Dame Arlene has previously choregraphed routines for countless West End shows, the powerhouse Whitney Houston and superstar Freddie Mercury, among many others, for the past 40+ years.

Mandy will be bringing her Wiltshire Farm Foods customers some much-needed sunshine until this Saturday, February 12, with the service bookable from the 2nd. This service for Wiltshire Farm Foods customers is running nationwide on a trial basis and is entirely free.

Strictly star and showbiz legend Dame Arlene Phillips - Credit: SWNS

Mandy has been working at the North Devon branch of Wiltshire Farm Foods for 10 years and is excited to surprise and delight her customers.

Mandy Pickard said: “I’m not normally much of a dancer but I am fan of Strictly, so thought I would give it ago. To get dancing tips from Arlene Phillips was amazing and I thought I did okay – customers seemed to enjoy it when I delivered their meals, so that was great. I hope my invite to take part in the next series of Strictly doesn’t get lost in the post!”

Dancing with Wiltshire Farm Foods, London, 21st January 2022 - Credit: SWNS

Dame Arlene Phillips said: “When I got the chance to bring a little sunshine back into people’s lives with a good old song and dance routine I jumped at the opportunity. Singing and dancing fills people with such joy and I’ve seen today the drivers’ dedication to bringing joy to their customers. They all did really well and did it in their own way – 10s all-round from me!”

The delivery team at Wiltshire Farm Foods have special relationships with their customers, with some servicing the same client for a decade. Their strong and genuine friendships often see the drivers staying for a chat or lending a helping hand around the house – the ‘Bring Me Sunshine Service’ is an example of how they go the extra mile for their customers.

The heart-warming service comes as research found a third of over 65s haven’t had a meaningful interaction in over four weeks. However, singing, dancing and music are the perfect remedy for loneliness, with 47% agreeing that dancing with others or music helps, and 65% with singing.

Mandy has been put through her paces and rigorously trained by Strictly star and showbiz legend Dame Arlene Phillips - Credit: SWNS

Emma Kenny, Psychologist said: “Loneliness is an emotional prompt and is telling the individual experiencing it that they need to find a source of connection. Face, to face interaction is necessary if we are to feel happy and healthy and when this doesn’t occur, it can affect an individual’s mental health negatively, increasing stress, and lowering mood.”

To book the service, simply go to wiltshirefarmfoods.com/book-a-driver or call 0800 066 3186 from the 2nd February - both options are available to all Wiltshire Farm Foods customers.