Mandy delivers sunshine - with help from Dame Arlene

North Devon delivery driver Mandy Pickard will be dazzling her customers with a pavement performance of Morecambe and Wise’s iconic tune 'Bring Me Sunshine' as part of a national campaign to bring some sunshine to customers.

In preparation for their one-to-one extravaganza’s, Mandy has been put through her paces and rigorously trained by Strictly star and showbiz legend Dame Arlene Phillips to perform a choreographed dance routine.

Dame Arlene has previously choregraphed routines for countless West End shows, the powerhouse Whitney Houston and superstar Freddie Mercury, among many others, for the past 40-plus years.

Mandy, who works for Wiltshire Farm Foods, will be bringing her customers some much-needed sunshine between February 7 and 12 with the service bookable now. The service for Wiltshire Farm Foods customers is running nationwide on a trial basis and is entirely free.

Mandy has been working at the North Devon branch of Wiltshire Farm Foods for 10 years and is excited to surprise and delight her customers.

She says: "I’m not normally much of a dancer but I am fan of Strictly, so thought I would give it ago. To get dancing tips from Arlene Phillips was amazing and I thought I did okay – customers seemed to enjoy it when I delivered their meals, so that was great. I hope my invite to take part in the next series of Strictly doesn’t get lost in the post!”

Dame Arlene said: "When I got the chance to bring a little sunshine back into people’s lives with a good old song and dance routine I jumped at the opportunity."



