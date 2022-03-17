Daffodil Day returns to Hartland Abbey this weekend

With the welcome news that the weather really is warming up, for the first time in four years Hartland Abbey’s Daffodil Day is back on Sunday March 20th - two years were lost to covid and in 2019 to thick snow! There are high hopes it will be fourth time lucky!

Storm Eunice caused havoc but there have been huge efforts to clear up the extensive storm damage.

The Abbey has had a massive spring clean and is ready to welcome visitors again. Daffodils are looking beautiful, primroses and myrtle are filling the air with scent, magnolias are unfurling, camellias are in full bloom and Kath and Jo of The Old Kitchens Tea Room are baking their delicious homemade cakes and scones.

“Everyone at Hartland Abbey, after two years of covid disruption, is really excited to be opening again normally for Daffodil Day,” said Hartland Abbey’s Angela Stucley.

Daffodils at Hartland Abbey - Credit: Hartland Abbey

“The gardens are looking wonderfully spring like and we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors again and, hopefully, lots of dogs! Areas will be open for dogs to run free.

“We ask, at the moment, that visitors to the house kindly wear masks to keep everyone safe - it would be hugely appreciated.”

Reduced admission prices for Daffodil Day of £8 for adults and £1 for children over 5, includes gardens, woodland walks to the beach, film exhibition, museum.

Open: 11am - 4pm House £4 extra (1- 4pm) All details are on www.hartlandabbey.com or tel 01237441496. No prebooking required.