The Devonshire Regiment left their mark in Normandy. Picture: Innes Marlow The Devonshire Regiment left their mark in Normandy. Picture: Innes Marlow

'Arromanches' is the latest work by artist Innes Marlow and tells the story of the town where the Devonshires landed in 1944, part of the section of coast codenamed Gold for the invasion.

Innes was inspired to create the piece and a shorter work call Liberation, by researching some of the men who were there on D-Day and his own visit to the beaches.

Arromanches tells the story of William, making his last visit to France 75 years after being there as 'Bill' and one of those storming the beaches.

The work is fictional but based on the accounts of men who were there.

Innes said: "them, but the place I found really sobering was the museum at Pegasus Bridge.

"There they display some of the weaponry, and when you realise how much firepower the Germans had, it is astonishing that anybody made it up those beaches.

"The bravery displayed by allied forces on that day was phenomenal, and I just wanted to recognise that in a human way through this piece.

"William is saying goodbye, but his deeds will live on."

