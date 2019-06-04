The region played an important role in the run up to D-Day on June 6, 1944, as thousands of Allied troops came here to train opn the beaches, estuaries and dunes. The new trail has been developed by North Devon's museums and the North Devon Coast Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It features obvious locations such as the Assault training Center on Braunton Burrows, where the remains of concrete training landing craft can be seen. Plus there are some less obvious places, such as Torrington Square where off-duty American GIs used to gather before a night out on the town, or the American Red Cross Centre in Woolacombe, now the Red Barn. A special booklet, Devon D-Day: A World War II Heritage Trail of the North Devon Coast will be available from museums from the 75th D-Day anniversary this Thursday, June 6. Each location on the North Devon-wide, 12-point trail will be marked with a bronze plaque. The booklet will feature an area map and grid references, helping local people and visitors to find their way around the key sites while revealing the military and human stories behind them. Claire Gulliver, project co-ordinator said: