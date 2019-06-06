The story of Bernard Mead is one close to home at the museum in Appledore - his grandparents lived in Odun House which is now the tourist attraction, and he moved into the villa next door when he was 12 years old. A member of the Local Defence Volunteers, Bernard went on to join the Royal Navy. Serving on HMS Scarborough during the Normandy campaign as well as HMS Palmares and HMS Mounsey. Excerpts from his memoir, his photographs, letters home and his full uniform are all on display at the museum until October. In one passage, Bernard talks of his 'intense desire' to get to Normandy for D-Day, which took place a day later than planned on June 6, 1944. He said: