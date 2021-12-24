News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cyclists give thumbs up to Tarka Trail improvements

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:00 PM December 24, 2021
NDCC hail Tarka Trail improvements

NDCC hail Tarka Trail improvements - Credit: Alcantara Communications

Members of the Northern Devon Cycling Campaign (NDCC) have warmly welcomed the resurfacing works which have taken place on the Tarka Trail between Bideford and Landcross.  

The group had been campaigning for the work to be done because of protruding tree roots making the trail very rough in this section. 

Teresa Tinsley, coordinator of the Bideford and Northam Branch of NDCC said: “We are delighted that this work has been completed.  

The improvements will have a huge impact on the many users of the Tarka Trail, and we thank Devon County Council for getting this essential work done. NDCC will continue to campaign for the maintenance and improvement of active travel routes in Northern Devon.” 

The Tarka Trail is a 180-mile, figure of eight walking and cycling trail that follows the route travelled by Tarka the Otter in the famous novel by Henry Williamson, with spectacular views of Dartmoor, Exmoor and our beautiful beaches. 

Work on the Tarka Trail

Work on the Tarka Trail - Credit: Alcantara Communications


Cycling
North Devon News

