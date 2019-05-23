Police were called to the incident on the A399 between Ilfracombe and Combe Martin at around 7.15pm after a Ford Focus hit a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 37-year-old man from Yorkshire, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with life-changing arm and leg injuries.

A 69-year-old man from Ilfracombe was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving whilst unfit.

He remains in police custody and awaits questioning.

The road was closed for eight hours while roads policing officers and collision investigators examined the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either the pushbike or the vehicle prior to the collision or the impact itself. They are asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 850 of May 22.