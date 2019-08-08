The Rotterdam's sister ship the MS Prinsendam off Ilfracombe pier in 2016. Picture: Tony Gussin The Rotterdam's sister ship the MS Prinsendam off Ilfracombe pier in 2016. Picture: Tony Gussin

But with a yellow weather warning issued for Friday and strong winds warnings in place it is uncertain if the vessel and its 1,000-plus American and European passengers will be able to call in or not.

Ilfracombe harbour master Georgina Carlo-Paat received confirmation this morning (Thursday) the Holland America Line ship is still scheduled to arrive and had sent through the relevant paperwork.

Preparations are in place to welcome the visitors and some will go on coach trip excursions while others will stay in the town.

The Met Office is warning of strong winds in the afternoon on Friday, strengthening into coastal gales later in the day.

Passengers are brought ashore from the cruise ship in small ship's launches that are not practical in very rough weather. Picture: Tony Gussin Passengers are brought ashore from the cruise ship in small ship's launches that are not practical in very rough weather. Picture: Tony Gussin

The Rotterdam and its smaller sister the Prinsendam use motor boat launches to ferry their passengers to the shore as the ships are too large to dock at Ilfracombe.

If the weather is too rough it could be unsafe to land passengers and also difficult to return them to the ship if the conditions worsen as forecast.

Bad weather also halted a visit by the Rotterdam in 2011, although the Prinsendam has visited on three occasions, in 2011, 2015 and again in 2016.

Each time the American visitors were charmed by Ilfracombe and the welcome they received.

Town crier Roy Goodwin tells cruise ship passengers on a previous visit about the history of the area. Town crier Roy Goodwin tells cruise ship passengers on a previous visit about the history of the area.

This time around, a welcoming committee organised by Events4Ilfracombe will include 'Ilfracombe Ambassadors' plus town crier Roy Goodwin and the mayor Val Gates.

A mobile tourist information centre will be placed on the pier and there will also be live music, weather permitting, from Chloe Aston and her piano bicycle.