The Croyde Scrumptious Trail, organised by Over and Above, offers every participant a delicious menu as they follow the route around the North Devon coastline.

This scenic 10.5 mile circular trail will take place on Sunday, June 2, and will lead participants through the picturesque villages of Croyde, Saunton, Georgeham and Putsborough.

This popular event has sold out since it was first organised five years ago, and this year it is expected to sell out again.

It organised by marathon organiser Simon Olive; Orchard Farm Shop proprietor Rob Cooper and Liz Wilton and Over and Above hospital fundraiser Julie Whitton.

Money raised will go towards the appeal to build a new cancer and wellbeing centre in Barnstaple.

Book online at: www.overandabove.org.uk/scrumptious-croyde-trail/