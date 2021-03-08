News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Croyde's Oceanfest cancelled as organiser seek alternative

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:28 PM March 8, 2021   
The Kaiser Chiefs at Oceanfest in 2017

The Kaiser Chiefs at Oceanfest in 2017 - Credit: Matt Smart/Archant

Croyde’s Gold Coast Oceanfest, due to take place in June, has been cancelled as the festival’s organisers investigate alternative dates. 

A spokesperson for the event said: “There’s no denying that the Government’s road map statement about the ongoing pandemic and its impacts here in the UK was a real sucker punch for us! 

“We have spent the past week trying to determine whether there is any leeway but sadly our Oceanfest weekend of June 18-20, 2021, is no longer possible as it falls before the end of capacity limits on outdoor events and other social contact restrictions, meaning that we would not be able to take place on those dates in a financially viable, and most importantly, safe and responsible way.  

“Since then, we have been consulting with our partners and investigating all our other options as a result of this announcement and shall communicate our decision as soon as we possibly can.” 

