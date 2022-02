A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Archant

The B3231, Croyde Road is blocked in both directions after power lines fell onto the road this morning.

The incident was first reported to the police at around 10am today (February 18).

The road is blocked between Saunton Sands (Saunton) and West Croyde (Croyde).

A Devon County Council Highways team is on the scene helping police to clear the area.