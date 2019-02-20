The stolen Combas Farm B&B puppies were born on New Year's Day to mum Honey and dad Merlin. The stolen Combas Farm B&B puppies were born on New Year's Day to mum Honey and dad Merlin.

The seven-week-old collie kelpie cross pups were taken from Combas Farm B&B and Camping at around 3pm today.

The puppies’ mother was out on the farm when her brood was taken from one of the farm sheds.

They are all microchipped and owners Sally and Steve King together with their staff are desperately hoping an appeal will help to get them returned home.

There are three suspects who were seen on the farm at the time, described as two plump older women and a boy in his late teens wearing a grey top.

The trio were in what is described as a small white Audi, possibly an A3, which pulled up near the shed. One of the women stayed in the car while another, wearing a pink top, is thought to have gone and fetched the pups with the youth.

Anyone who has any information or who is offered one of the puppies for sale is asked to call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting reference CR/015695/19.