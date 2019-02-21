The collie kelpie cross puppies from Combas Farm were found in an empty caravan in the Croyde area. Picture: Combas Farm The collie kelpie cross puppies from Combas Farm were found in an empty caravan in the Croyde area. Picture: Combas Farm

The microchipped seven-week-old collie kelpie cross pups were taken from the shed they were in at Combas Farm B&B and Camping at around 3pm.

The farm owners raised the alarm and a huge appeal swept through North Devon social media pages and further afield.

A police spokesperson said: “Following the huge coverage on social media in relation to the stolen puppies, police received information that led officers to an empty caravan in the Croyde area in which all 10 puppies were located safe and well.

“Local enquiries continue in relation to identifying those responsible for the theft, and police have this morning (Thursday) arrested a 27-year-old woman from the London area in connection to this matter.

The Combas Farm puppies were born to mum Honey and dad Merlin on New Year's Day. Picture: Combas Farm The Combas Farm puppies were born to mum Honey and dad Merlin on New Year's Day. Picture: Combas Farm

“She remains in police custody and awaits questioning.

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.”

Combas Farm posted on its Facebook page: “This is just the most AMAZING news ever.

“Thank you to everyone for their help in sharing our posts and getting the word out there about our puppies... we honestly cannot thank you enough.

“Every single interaction with our post, whether it be a share, a like, a comment or even the tiniest bit of information has helped to bring our puppies home.”