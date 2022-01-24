Croyde Pantomime to make eagerly awaited return with Aladdin

Philip Milton and Norman Rider as the Emperor and Empress - Credit: Croyde Players

A tale of derring-do, an ancient kingdom and the age-old question of who wears the trousers are about to come to light as the Croyde Pantomime makes an eagerly-awaited return.

Following an absence due to Covid, Croyde Players are back and set to tread the boards with their latest laugh-filled production of Aladdin.

Croyde Village Hall will host the pantomime on Friday and Saturday, January 28 and 29 (7.30pm each night plus a 2.30pm Saturday matinee) and on the following weekend of February 4 and 5 (7.30pm Friday plus 2.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday).

Tony Parker as Widow Twanky - Credit: Croyde Players

Audiences are welcomed to the hidden ancient kingdom of Old Pekin, ruled by his Royal Pompousness the Emperor of China and his strapping (some may say manly), wife the Empress.

Their daughter Jasmine has come of age and they have decreed no commoner may behold her, upon pain of death.

Aladdin has other ideas and sets out to win her heart, but his long lost Uncle Abanazar has become involved – can he really be trusted? And who DOES wear the trousers in the Royal household?

Tickets are available from Croyde Post Office or go to www.croydeplayers.co.uk