Why not take on the Croyde Ocean Triathlon for 2019? Picture: Howaboutdave Photography Why not take on the Croyde Ocean Triathlon for 2019? Picture: Howaboutdave Photography

The Olympic distance triathlon, named as one of 220 Triathlon magazine’s ‘top 21 must-do’ triathlons, returns on Sunday, July 14.

The Croyde Ocean Triathlon in association with the Pickwell Foundation features a 1.5 kilometre ocean swim along Putsborough beach.

This is followed by a 38km road bike ride from Croyde to Middle Marwood, and a hilly 12km off-road run around Croyde, Baggy Point and Putsborough.

Back for its fifth year, it is described as not for the faint-hearted but if the thought of going the full distance sounds like a challenge too far, there is an option to enter a team and complete the course in relay

And there is also a Family Cup up for grabs – siblings, parents and children and grandparents can also enter a relay team to take on the course together.

Last year’s race, thought to be the first plastic-free sporting event to take place in the UK, took place in scorching conditions and was won by Croyde RNLI lifeguard Jack Hutchens, who took the title for a second year running.

It raised more than £20,000 for various charities, including Children’s Hospice South West, which was recently presented with a cheque for nearly £6,000 by event director Mike Morris and sponsor Barnstaple Nissan.

The dealership, which is also sponsoring this summer’s event, entered a team themselves, taking bronze in the mixed relay.

Mike, who organises the event in association with The Pickwell Foundation said: “This is one of the most fun and challenging events in the triathlon calendar.

“We have already sold more than half of the entries places for this year’s event.”

For both individual males and females there are the following age-group categories: under 20, senior (20-39), veteran (40-49), super veteran (50-59), vintage (60-69) and super vintage (70-plus).

Registration on the weekend will be available on Saturday, July 13 from 6.30pm to 9pm at The Thatch pub in Croyde and on the Sunday from 6am to 7.10am at Putsborough Beach.

To enter and for more information, visit www.croydeocean.co.uk .