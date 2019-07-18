Warning signs at Croyde beach. Picture: Matthew Whitley/RNLI. Warning signs at Croyde beach. Picture: Matthew Whitley/RNLI.

The changeable conditions on Tuesday, July 16, saw strong rip currents form, with many requiring assistance in the water.

The Croyde lifeguard team rescued 29 people between 1.30pm and 3pm, with another three rescued shortly after 5.30pm.

Those rescued included 16 bodyboarders, 10 swimmers and six surfers.

The lifeguard team of Josh Simpson, Jordan Raymond, Alfie Berry, Sean Deasy, Tom Hutchens, Kane Shaw and supervisor Gary Sinkevicius avoided closing the beach by moving the red and yellow flagged areas multiple times.

Lifeguards conducted most of the rescues on rescue boards, and the rescue watercraft was in the water to assist with the rescues and encourage people to remain between the flags.

Lifeguards also positioned an additional truck at a dangerous area of the beach so they could prevent people from entering the water where conditions were not safe.

Matthew Whitley, lead lifeguard supervisor for North Devon, said: "Josh Simpson - our senior lifeguard at Croyde - deserves real credit for working so hard and leading such a strong lifeguard team in difficult conditions.

"The whole team worked together to keep people safe and they did a great job.

"Visiting the beach is an ideal activity during the summer but we always advise people to visit a lifeguarded beach so that if something does go wrong, help is at hand.

"When visiting Croyde in particular, please have a quick chat to the lifeguards when you arrive at the beach to find out about the hazards as there are often challenging conditions. Also make sure you read any signs the lifeguards have positioned on the beach - they are there for a reason."