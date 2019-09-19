The village will feature in the travel platform's new campaign, which champions only six places in the UK, as voted for by the public.

From today (Friday, September 20) the First Night On Us campaign from Airbnb will champion Croyde, along with five other destinations, encouraging domestic travellers to rediscover the UK with affordable staycations.

Croyde was chosen after more than 17,700 people voted for it.

The other locations are Callander in Scotland, Cushendun, Northern Ireland, Pwllheli, Wales, and Pontefract and Appleby-in-Westmorland in England.

Patrick Robinson, Airbnb, campaign and policy director, EMEA, said: "Our community of hosts and guests help to spread the economic benefits of tourism beyond the traditional hotspots, and we want to help more domestic travellers discover, stay in and explore the nation's hidden gems, while putting money directly in the pockets of more local families, businesses and communities across the UK."

First Night On Us is rolling out today across the UK on social, digital and print media and in cinemas.

For those wanting to take a trip to Croyde, Airbnb will release 180 coupons for the destination on October 3.

Visitors get up to £150 off their first night, when they book at least a two-night stay in local accommodation on the Airbnb platform and the stay starts by December 30, 2019.

Coupons and more information will be available from www.airbnb.com/firstnight.