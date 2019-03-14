Alexander Lewis-Ranwell is accused of murdering 84-year-old twins Roger and Dick Carter at their home in Cowick Lane, Exeter, Devon, between February 10-12 this year, Exeter Crown Court heard today (Thursday, March 14).

The 27-year-old is also accused of murdering 80-year-old Anthony Payne at his home in Bonhay Road, Exeter - less than two miles from the scene of the home of the twins - between the same dates.

The three men all died from severe head injuries.

Lewis-Ranwell, who used to be a pupil at West Buckland School, is also facing two other charges of violence.

He is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on two other days in February.

One relates to causing grievous bodily harm to John Ellis, who is thought to be in his 80s, at Goodleigh, near Barnstaple, on February 9.

And he is also charged with causing GBH with intent to Stasys Belevicius in Exeter on February 11.

Lewis-Ranwell was ‘not expected to attend’ court for the plea and trial preparation hearing..

During the 13 minute hearing, the court was told by defence barrister Lee Bremridge that Lewis-Ranwell ‘is awaiting transfer to Bradmoor Hospital which is due to happen within the next week’.

Two psychiatrists have been instructed to see him, said the barrister.

Prosecutor Richard Smith QC said Lewis-Ranwell will be assessed at the top security hospital over the next 12 weeks.

A provisional trial date was listed for mid July but it is likely the trial will not now take place until mid November. The trial before High Court judge is expected to last three weeks.

Mr Smith said:”This is a case that has three fatalities, five victims, two major crime scenes and a wealth of forensic investigation.”

Another hearing will be held on June 7.