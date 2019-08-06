The Croft Garden at Yarnscombe owned by Sam and Margaret Jewell has been opening to the public for 30 years. Picture: NGS/Jewell family The Croft Garden at Yarnscombe owned by Sam and Margaret Jewell has been opening to the public for 30 years. Picture: NGS/Jewell family

Sam and Margret Jewell were presented with a sundial to mark 30 years of opening for the Devon National Open Garden Scheme.

The scheme raises money for multiple charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and the many other nursing and caring charities supported by the NGS.

In 2018 more than £178,000 was raised in Devon through the NGS scheme.

The garden features exotic borders and new beds around the duck pond and bog area, with a large collection of rare and unusual plants.

The Croft Garden at Yarnscombe owned by Sam and Margaret Jewell has been opening to the public for 30 years. Picture: NGS/Jewell family The Croft Garden at Yarnscombe owned by Sam and Margaret Jewell has been opening to the public for 30 years. Picture: NGS/Jewell family

During this time the garden has been visited by numerous individuals and groups from Holland, France, and Belgium and many other clubs and organisations in the UK.

There is one last opening this year on Sunday, August 18 from 2pm to 6pm, postcode EX31 3LW.

There are home-made teas and plant sales. Admission is £4 for adults and children are free.

For more information visit www.ngs.org.uk .

The Croft Garden at Yarnscombe. The Croft Garden at Yarnscombe.