Cute crochet characters from a mysterious benefactor adorn the lampposts leading up to Park Lane Nursing Home in Barnstaple. Picture: Simon Ellery Cute crochet characters from a mysterious benefactor adorn the lampposts leading up to Park Lane Nursing Home in Barnstaple. Picture: Simon Ellery

Dogs, frogs, pigs, little hearts and rainbows and colourful patterns have been put up near Park Lane Nursing Home.

Home manager Debbie Shears said a lady had phoned and asked if they were happy for her to put the decorations up, but unfortunately they did not get her name.

Staff have joined in by adding pom poms to the sign outside and residents have put rainbows up in the windows, some sent in by local children.

Debbie said: “If people would like to come up here and add their own decorations, we would be more than happy.”

Crochet decorations placed at Park Lane in Barnstaple during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Simon Ellery Crochet decorations placed at Park Lane in Barnstaple during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Simon Ellery

She said there had been great community support – somebody pulled up and left big bags of sweets for staff, they have received Dominos pizzas and orchids from Brend Hotels plus doughnuts from Greggs.

She said: “It all boosts morale because we are all here together and trying to keep everybody safe and the staff have done marvellously.”

If you are the mysterious crocheter or know who it is, please email us on newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk.

Staff at Park Lane Nursing Home in Barnstaple join the street decorating theme by putting up pom poms. Picture: Simon Ellery Staff at Park Lane Nursing Home in Barnstaple join the street decorating theme by putting up pom poms. Picture: Simon Ellery

Local children have been sending in rainbow pictures for the windows of Park Lane Nursing Home in Barnstaple. Picture: Simon Ellery Local children have been sending in rainbow pictures for the windows of Park Lane Nursing Home in Barnstaple. Picture: Simon Ellery

