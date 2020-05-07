Dogs, frogs, pigs, little hearts and rainbows and colourful patterns have been put up near Park Lane Nursing Home. Home manager Debbie Shears said a lady had phoned and asked if they were happy for her to put the decorations up, but unfortunately they did not get her name. Staff have joined in by adding pom poms to the sign outside and residents have put rainbows up in the windows, some sent in by local children. Debbie said: “If people would like to come up here and add their own decorations, we would be more than happy.” She said there had been great community support – somebody pulled up and left big bags of sweets for staff, they have received Dominos pizzas and orchids from Brend Hotels plus doughnuts from Greggs. She said: “It all boosts morale because we are all here together and trying to keep everybody safe and the staff have done marvellously.” If you are the mysterious crocheter or know who it is, please email us on newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk.