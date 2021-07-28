Woman reportedly assaulted at Bideford park - Police seek witnesses

Published: 12:46 PM July 28, 2021

Police investigating a reported assault outside Old Town Park, Bideford, on Saturday, June 26, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A woman told officers she was walking her dog when she was assaulted by two other women at around 9.15am and sustained a cut lip and bruising to her face.

Police are particularly keen to speak with two women drivers who may have witnessed the assault and stopped to assist the victim, checked she was okay and waited with her until the suspects left.

One of the drivers is thought to have been driving a red/burgundy Peugeot, had dark brown/ black shoulder length hair, was possibly in her 30s and was wearing a blue and white stripe top and a white skirt.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the police with their enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

Please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR/053025/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk