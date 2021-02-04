Snapchat pest placed on sex offenders' register

Published: 1:04 PM February 4, 2021

A Snapchat pest who tried to bully a 14-year-old girl into sending him nude selfies has been sent on a sex offenders’ course.

Danny Wright lied about his age and claimed to be a 16-year-old schoolboy as he pestered the frightened girl on Snapchat and with WhatsApp messages.

His messages became more aggressive when she refused to send images of herself in underwear and he demanded she pose totally naked.

She alerted her mother and the police after finding out that he was actually aged 22, Exeter Crown Court was told.

The incident left her so shaken that she started missing school and needed help from the child and adolescent psychiatric service CAMS.

Wright, now aged 23, of Torrington Road, Winkleigh, admitted sexual communication with a child and was ordered to attend a sex offenders’ treatment programme and do 35 days of rehabilitation activities as part of a three year community order.

He was banned from any further contact with the child by a five-year restraining order and put on the sex offenders’ register for the same period of time.

Judge Peter Johnson told him he could expect to go to prison if he broke either of the orders or failed to complete the programme.

He said: “Your attention had a marked effect on the victim’s development, as is shown by her impact statement. She has been referred to CAMS.”

Caroline Bolt, prosecuting, said Wright made contact with the girl in June 2019 because he saw her picture on Snapchat. He claimed to be 16 and when she checked the age on his WhatsApp profile, he claimed it was his brother.

He told her he was ‘really horny for you’ and asked for selfies of her in underwear. He got angry when she said no and demanded nude pictures, which she also refused.

Richard Crabb, defending, said Wright is partially sighted and registered disabled but was working at a hotel kitchen before he was furloughed.

His sight problems have left him socially isolated and led him to seek friendship through the anonymity of the internet.

He has started a relationship since these offences took place and is keen to take work with probation on his emotional resilience. He has no previous convictions and will never offend again.