Arcade machine, TVs and furniture stolen in Westward Ho! burglary

Tony Gussin

Published: 12:19 PM December 21, 2020    Updated: 12:21 PM December 21, 2020
The table top arcade machine stolen in a burglary at Greenwood Drive in Westward Ho! Have you seen it, along with several other distinctive items? 

The appeal has gone out to find a retro table-top arcade machine and other very distinctive items stolen following a burglary in Westward Ho! 

Police have appealed for information after a property in Greenwood Drive was broken into between Saturday, December 12 and Wednesday, December 16. 

It is suspected the burglary would have involved more than one person because of the size of the items stolen, 

They included a retro table-top arcade machine, a ship search lamp, a 55-inch Sony television, two 37” Sony televisions, a Delonghi Espresso coffee machine, a Sonos Play 3 bluetooth speaker, a Fortnum & Mason wicker hamper containing approximately 50 DVDs, two Tamtam chairs and two kingsize duvets.

The searchlight pictured left was among other distinctive items stolen from a property at Greenwood Drive in Westward Ho!

Police would like to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen any of the items listed for sale, as well as anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, any suspicious vehicles or who has any CCTV or information. 

Call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference, CR/105712/20. 

