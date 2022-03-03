News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police warning after two burglaries in Winkleigh area

Author Picture Icon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:32 PM March 3, 2022
A stock image of police tape

A stock image of police tape - Credit: DC Police

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information in connection with reports of burglaries to two businesses in the Winkleigh area. 

A break-in took place in Exeter Road at approximately 2am on Monday, February 28, but no items were stolen – crime number: CR/018271/22. 

The other report took place to a business in the area of Beaford at approximately 3am Monday 28 February, cash was stolen from a till – crime number: CR/017633/22. 

Police are asking businesses in the area to be wary, review security and remove cash daily if possible. 

Police ask for anyone with CCTV in the areas mentioned or with any information to please email 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101 quoting the relevant crime number.

