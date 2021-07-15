WANTED: Police search for Barnstaple man Luke Harris

Published: 10:29 AM July 15, 2021

Anyone who sees Harris is asked to not approach him and to call police on 999 - Credit: DC Police

Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 27-year-old man from Barnstaple.

Luke Harris, pictured, is wanted for breaching his court bail conditions.

Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts and to report any sightings.

Anyone who sees Harris is asked to not approach him and to call police on 999 immediately quoting reference 84 of 7 July 2021.