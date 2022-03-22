News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Vandals hit Barnstaple Rugby Club - Appeal for information

Author Picture Icon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:40 AM March 22, 2022
The damage at Barnstaple RFC

The damage at Barnstaple Rugby Club - Credit: Contributed

Barnstaple Rugby Club was badly vandalised last weekend, the incident is believed to have taken place on Sunday night. 

The culprits broke in and trashed the small stand by kicking out windows and panels. According to the club it will cost more than £800 to repair the damage. 

This action is especially ‘depressing’ for the club which provides a huge community sports resource for the area with dozens of volunteers running junior teams on Sundays.

Hundreds of local children aged 5-16 get a superb grounding in physical fitness, team building abilities and rugby skills thanks to their efforts. 

Alan White, Barnstaple RFC secretary, said: “Tuesday morning sees another group of older volunteers working hard each week to maintain the fabric of the club. 

“The damage caused by this vandalism will be costly and time consuming for those trying to provide a worthwhile service to the North Devon Community. 

“If anyone can shed any light on those responsible, we would be most grateful for your help. Please contact the number below. Police have been informed and are investigating with the help of CCTV coverage. 

Please call 07813144764 if you can help the rugby club with any information on the incident.

Barnstaple News
North Devon News

