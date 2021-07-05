Van containing surf boards and tools stolen in Barnstaple
Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a van from a property in Ashleigh Road, Barnstaple.
The white Vauxhall Vivaro van was taken between 8.30pm and 3.30am, overnight on Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18, after the van keys were taken from the address.
The contents of the van included two surf boards, one of which is red and is 6ft 2ins long. The other is white and is from the Circle One Heritage range.
Other contents included a silver bicycle and power tools made by DeWalt and Festool.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any unusual people in the area at the time or seen any abandoned number plates.
They would also like to hear from anyone who has had their number plates stolen.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR/050148/21.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk
