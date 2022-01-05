Two people from North Devon arrested after major fire in Tiverton

Two people from North Devon have been arrested in connection with a major fire that took place in Tiverton last weekend.

Police were contacted by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue on the evening of Sunday, January 2, following their attendance to the Tiverton Business Park on Lowman Way, to extinguish a large fire at several industrial properties on the estate.

Officers attended and assisted with putting a cordon in place for public safety and to allow firefighters to work on controlling the fire.

As a result of police enquiries, a 43-year-old man from Ilfracombe and a 38-year-old woman from Barnstaple were arrested on suspicion of arson. Both have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The ambulance service also attended but thankfully there were no reported injuries.

After an investigation of the scene by specialist fire investigators, the fire was deemed to have been started deliberately.

Officers are keen to speak with anybody who may have been in the vicinity of the industrial estate on the evening of the incident, in particular a group of youths who may have been passing through at the time.

Anyone with any information they feel may assist with the investigation is asked to contact DS Simon Andrews at Tiverton CID on 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/000781/22.