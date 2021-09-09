Two men arrested in connection with serious assault in Barnstaple

Published: 10:33 AM September 9, 2021

Police have arrested two men in connection with an investigation into a serious assault in Barnstaple on Tuesday, September 7.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm outside Tesco in Station Road and resulted in a 23-year-old man sustaining a serious head injury.

He was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment where he remains.

Two men, both aged 19 and from the Barnstaple area, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are in police custody.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses of the incident, or anyone who was in the area at the time or has information, to come forward.

Call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/077911/21.