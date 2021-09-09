News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Crime

Two men arrested in connection with serious assault in Barnstaple

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:33 AM September 9, 2021   
A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car

A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Archant

Police have arrested two men in connection with an investigation into a serious assault in Barnstaple on Tuesday, September 7. 

The incident happened at around 11.30pm outside Tesco in Station Road and resulted in a 23-year-old man sustaining a serious head injury. 

He was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment where he remains.  

Two men, both aged 19 and from the Barnstaple area, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are in police custody. 

Detectives are appealing for witnesses of the incident, or anyone who was in the area at the time or has information, to come forward. 

You may also want to watch:

Call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/077911/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man left with 'life changing' injuries after assault in Barnstaple
  2. 2 New Men's Shed workshop opens in Bideford
  3. 3 PICTURES: Bideford Soapbox Derby attracts huge crowds to Bideford
  1. 4 Corner House pub holds football match in aid of Everything Ellie
  2. 5 Two men arrested in connection with serious assault in Barnstaple
  3. 6 Barnstaple girl set to make professional debut in Queen's Theatre Panto
  4. 7 MP and council leader visit Age Concern in Barnstaple
  5. 8 Funding boost for Devon’s vulnerable children
  6. 9 Man dies after early morning crash involving van and car on the A39
  7. 10 Dolton remembers resident Rolling Stone Charlie Watts
Barnstaple News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jake Melhuish

Shooting party guest jailed for killing father-to-be in crash

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
WS Gayton & Son Funeral Directors' new facility on the outskirts of Fremington

North Devon funeral directors move to new facility after 110 years...

Joseph Bulmer

person
Just some of the tractors going to auction in September

Huge private collection of Ford tractors goes to auction in North Devon

Joseph Bulmer

person
A stock image of police tape

Man in 80s dies in agricultural vehicle collision near South Molton

Joseph Bulmer

person