Two burglaries in Barnstaple - Police appeal

Published: 6:07 PM October 28, 2021

Police investigating two reported burglaries in the Newport area of Barnstaple in the early hours of Saturday, October 16, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Both took place in properties in Gloster Road, Barnstaple.

In the first case, it was reported that at around 1am, two suspects, one of whom was said to be carrying a knife and both are thought to be men, entered a ground floor flat and demanded money from the occupants and assaulted them with spray paint.

They left with some cash and headed down Gloster Road, away from the Newport Road end of the area.

In the second reported incident, which took place between 4am and 4.30am, in the same road, two men entered another flat, assaulted a man inside, threatened him with a knife and demanded money.

They took his wallet, which contained a significant amount of money, some keys and a mobile phone.

The victim later found his car had been taken but it has since been recovered by police.

The two incidents are thought to be connected but isolated.

One suspect is described as male, about 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, possibly with a Birmingham accent. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded jumper and a dark balaclava. He was also reported to be carrying a blade that was said to be around 8ins long, which had a slight curve to it.

The second suspect was also male, about 5ft 11ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black hooded jumper, a dark balaclava and black gloves.

The Barnstaple Neighbourhood Team is aware of the incidents and is working with local investigators to help locate the offenders.

If you witnessed either incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/090065/21 for the first case or CR/090230/21 for the second.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org