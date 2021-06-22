Tractor guidance systems taken from farm near Bideford
- Credit: Supplied
Farmers in the Bideford area are being warned to ensure farm vehicles are safely stored and secure after a series of thefts.
Police investigating the theft of two tractor guidance systems in North Devon are appealing for information.
The devices were removed from two tractors at a farm near Bideford, sometime between midnight and 7.30am on Saturday, June 19.
Similar to satnav guidance systems, one device was manufactured by Trimble and the other one by Topcon.
Guidance displays and steering solutions help farmers accurately monitor and map field information in real-time.
If anyone has any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/050587/21.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk
