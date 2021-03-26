News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Crime

Three people shot with air rifle in South Molton - police report

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 9:50 AM March 26, 2021   
The Square in South Molton

The Square in South Molton - Credit: Rob Purvis

Police are investigating reports that between 8am and 9am on Tuesday, March 23, three people were shot with an air rifle on the Square in South Molton. 

Those hit reportedly sustained ‘minor injuries’. 

Officers have been carrying out enquiries at the scene and would like to hear from anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity, including people or vehicles, in the area, prior to or after the incident. 

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or via email, 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/022576/21.

