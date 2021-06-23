Thieves steal £3,500 of fragrances from Barnstaple department store
Thieves have stolen £3,500 of fragrances from Banbury’s Department Store in Barnstaple High Street in an early morning raid.
Police are appealing for information about the burglary of thousands of pounds worth of perfume from the Barnstaple department store.
At around 1am on Friday, June 18, a window to Banbury's Department Store and Furnishings on the High Street was smashed and around £3,500 worth of fragrances stolen.
Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously, or any suspicious vehicles, in the area in the days prior to the incident.
Police would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV footage or dashcam footage of the area which may have captured the burglars.
Anyone with any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference, CR/050201/21.
