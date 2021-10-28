News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Smash and grab' robbery at Ilfracombe jewellers shop

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 5:58 PM October 28, 2021   
Harkers jewellers shop is in St James Corner House on the corner of St James Place and Broad Street

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following reports of a robbery in Ilfracombe earlier this week. 

Officers were called at around midday on Tuesday, October 26, to Harkers Jewellers on St James Place, following reports that three people had undertaken a ‘smash and grab robbery’ before driving away from the scene. 

Enquiries led officers to locate and seize an abandoned black Audi nearby. 

Police are now seeking to trace the vehicle’s movements prior to the incident. 

It is thought the vehicle travelled between the Riverside Avenue area of the town to the jewellers, travelling between Brookedale Avenue and Wilder Road between 11.35am and 12.20pm. 

Police are urging people to check any CCTV or dashcam footage they may have covering anywhere along that route that may have captured the vehicle. 

Officers are continuing to make enquiries in order to locate the suspects. 

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 306 of 26 October. 

