Published: 10:10 AM July 28, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the A39 at Barnstaple on Saturday, July 24, which left six people injured.

Officers were called at 5pm following a collision between a Mercedes and a VW Transporter van on the A39, Shirwell Road at the junction with the B3230.

The occupants of both vehicles, not local to the area, all sustained injuries. Six people were taken to hospital, three of them with serious injuries.

Four people in the van were taken to North Devon District Hospital. A 12-year-old boy was later transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Two people in the Mercedes, a man and woman in their 80s, were seriously injured. The woman was airlifted to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance and the man was taken to North Devon District Hospital.

The road was closed for five hours for a specialist investigation of the scene to take place.

North Devon Roads Policing Unit is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to get in touch.

Please email 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting log number 0765 of 24/07/21.